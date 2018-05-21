A bereaved father gave a heartbreaking tribute to his baby son on Monday at the start of public hearings into the Grenfell Tower fire which killed 71 people in London last year.

Marcio Gomes was the first of the family and friends of people who died in the blaze to pay tribute to a lost loved one - his baby son Logan who was stillborn in hospital hours after his heavily pregnant wife Andreia escaped from the fire.

Only a charred, gutted ruin remains of Grenfell Tower, a 24-storey social housing block in a deprived pocket of the rich west London borough of Kensington and Chelsea, since it was engulfed by flames in the middle of the night of June 14, 2017.

The Grenfell Tower fire shocked Britain and led to an outpouring of angst over whether poor quality social housing and neglect by the authorities of a deprived, ethnically diverse community had played a part in the tragedy.

Separately from the public inquiry, the police are conducting a criminal investigation which could result in charges against organisations or individuals involved in the construction, maintenance or refurbishment of the tower.

The inquiry faces the daunting task of establishing the root causes of the fire from eye-witness accounts, videos and photos, expert evidence and the paper trail of the tower's history since it was built in 1974.

But before it delves into the details of what happened, the inquiry wants to give those bereaved by the disaster an opportunity to pay tribute to those they lost by talking about them publicly, or by showing photos or videos if they wish.

Tears for baby Logan

Marcio Gomes, who lived with his wife and two daughters on the 21st floor of the tower, went first with a highly emotional tribute to baby Logan.

Sitting alongside his wife Andreia, Gomes talked about the family's happiness about the baby they were expecting and recounted how hard he had worked to prepare a nursery for Logan.

He spoke briefly about the family's terrifying escape down the burning tower in the middle of the night, and about the moment in hospital hours later when he was told the baby had been stillborn.