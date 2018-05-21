The highly publicised arrest of Ahed Tamimi, the young activist from Nabi Saleh, in late 2017, has brought to the fore the plight that many young Palestinians face inside, and as a result of, Israeli prisons.

I met one such young Palestinian (who prefers not to be named) who faced these conditions in the suburbs of Paris, France in the country on political asylum. The 26-year-old was born and raised in the Arroub camp in Bethlehem. He says that area was particularly complex as in addition to the camp, there are surrounding settlements, some of the oldest in the area. This means that there is constant raised tensions between Palestinians and settlers in the area and violence is a common occurrence.

His first words to me conveyed how so many Palestinian children with similar experiences are losing their youth in frightening ways.

He said to me, “I was 16 when I was arrested, I saw both prisons, the new and the old, the old were only tents in a big space, the new were cells.” His dark eyes turned down, “When I first went in I was so afraid, but I met a man who was friends with my uncle who protected me.” I asked, “But, how old is your uncle?” To which he replied, “Mid-forties, I think.”

Why is a 16-year-old in the same prison as someone in their mid-forties? Why are children serving their unreasonable sentences with adults who are capable of harming or corrupting their young minds? And why is this so commonplace?

This maltreatment of young Palestinians is not breaking news and it is a frequent occurrence when Palestinians come into contact with Israeli forces – the recent march in Gaza made this painfully obvious.

Defence for Children international estimates that in 2016, 375 children were sentenced to prison for ‘stone throwing.’ Another source estimates that the total number of children in Israeli prisons touched 400 in 2018.

The crimes range from stone throwing, to being inside Israel illegally, and the average age of the arrestee is between 16 to 18. Many 14-16 year olds are in Israeli prisons and a small number of the detainees are under 14.

These children suffer greatly at the hands of the legal system. Delayed trials and administrative detention are considered regular occurrences when dealing with such cases and as a result, the numbers represented may not reflect the full picture.

Administrative detention is but one of the numerous exacting practices implemented by Israel.