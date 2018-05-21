WORLD
1 MIN READ
Challenges await the new Malaysian government
As Malaysia looks ahead to a new dawn, there are also issues that have tainted the former leadership that the new government must face. First and foremost, one of the world's largest financial scandals, 1MDB.
Challenges await the new Malaysian government
Civil servants from the prime minister's office attend the first assembly of Malaysia's newly-elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya on May 21, 2018. / AFP
Emre İrenEmre İren
May 21, 2018

Two weeks ago, the Malaysian opposition culminated its election campaign by dethroning a government that had been in power for more than 60 years. 

But as Alican Ayanlar reports from Kuala Lumpur, now the real work begins, starting with getting to the bottom of one of the biggest financial scandals in the world.

Recently ousted Prime Minister Najib Razak has denied siphoning state funds for years. 

RECOMMENDED

But the new man in charge- Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says there's evidence to go forward.  

On Tuesday, Najib will explain how millions of state funds made it way into his bank account. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row