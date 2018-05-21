Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, hospitalised three times in the last week, will remain in hospital at least one more night, a senior Palestinian official said on Monday, though little information was given about the veteran leader's condition.

The hospital visits by Abbas, 82, have raised inevitable questions about his health and the future of the Palestinian leadership.

Abbas underwent minor ear surgery last Tuesday but went back into Al Istishari Hospital in Ramallah briefly overnight on Saturday to Sunday. He was then rushed back later that day, for what doctors described only as "medical tests."

Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat said he spent an hour with Abbas on Monday and that, "the president is in good health. He's recovering."

"I hope that he will be released from the hospital in the next two days," Erekat told Reuters.

But Erekat's timeline was similar to what he had offered a day earlier, when Dr Saed al Sarahneh, medical director of the hospital, said Abbas had come back "for medical tests" after the surgery on Tuesday.

Since then, no Palestinian medical official has gone further than Sarahneh's statement in which he said "all the tests are normal, and his medical condition is reassuring."

Reports on Abbas' treatment have been conflicting.