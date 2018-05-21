Arsenal are set to appoint former Paris St Germain coach Unai Emery as their new manager to succeed Arsene Wenger, the BBC reported on Monday.

Emery, who joined PSG in June 2016, left the French club at the end of this season, having led them to a domestic treble.

The 46-year-old Spaniard had previously been manager at Sevilla, who he steered to three Europa League triumphs.

The BBC reported that the recruitment process was led by Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis, head of football relations Raul Sanllehi and head of recruitment Sven Mislintat and that an announcement and a news conference was expected later this week.

Emery left PSG when his contract expired at the end of this season.

While he had helped them continue their domestic dominance, his departure was assured when they failed to make significant headway in the Champions League for the second successive campaign.