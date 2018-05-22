Sene Abuhammed was a history teacher before the start of a war in Syria but now, as a refugee in Turkey, an agricultural field has became her classroom.

After taking a UN course in agriculture, she then saved six months' wages from harvesting cotton. With that money, she rents this land to grow her own food and forge a new career as a farmer.

With eight brothers, Sene never thought she would be the one to support her family as that was traditionally seen as a man's job.