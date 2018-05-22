Embattled former Prime Minister Najib Razak arrived at the headquarters of Malaysia's anti-corruption commission on Tuesday, which has ordered him to explain a suspicious transfer of $10.6 million into his bank account.

The sum is just a fraction of billions of dollars allegedly siphoned from state fund 1MDB, a scandal that dogged the last three years of Najib's near-decade-long rule and was one of the main reasons why voters dumped him in an election on May 9.

That shock election result upended Malaysia's political order, as it was the first defeat for a coalition that had governed the Southeast Asian nation since its independence from colonial rule in 1957.

Since losing power, Najib and his allegedly shopaholic wife, Rosmah Mansor, have suffered a series of humiliations, starting with a ban on them leaving the country, and then police searching their home and other properties.

Flanked by security guards, Najib entered the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, moving slowly through a throng of journalists outside the building. Wearing an open-neck shirt, Najib looked relaxed and smiled once he entered the building's atrium.

TRT World's Alican Ayanlar has more.

Finding out what happened to billions of dollars that went missing from state-investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) is a priority for Malaysia's new leader, Mahathir Mohamad, who at the age of 92 came out of political retirement and joined the opposition to topple his former protege.

New MACC chief Mohd Shukri Abdull told reporters to expect a "special briefing" on Tuesday.

Najib has consistently denied any wrongdoing related to 1MDB since the scandal erupted in 2015, but he replaced an attorney-general and several MACC officers to shut down an investigation.

Najib has said $681 million of funds deposited in his personal bank account were a donation from a Saudi royal, rebutting reports that the funds came from 1MDB.

Now answering to a different prime minister, the MACC has reopened its investigation, initially focusing on how 42 million ringgit ($10.6 million) went from SRC International to Najib's account.

SRC was created in 2011 by Najib's government to pursue overseas investments in energy resources, and was a unit of 1MDB until it was moved to the finance ministry in 2012.