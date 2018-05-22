WORLD
1 MIN READ
Crime rate sours in Venezuela
Rising crime rate is one of the many challenges being faced by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who won his second six-year term in office in a disputed election on Sunday.
Crime rate sours in Venezuela
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gestures after the National Electoral Council (CNE) announced the results of the voting on election day in Venezuela, on May 20, 2018. / AFP
May 22, 2018

Security risks in Venezuela is a major issue for the country. 

Recently, the Venezuelan government has stopped publishing numbers of crimes and homicides around the country.

But according to the Venezuelan Violence Observatory, last year alone has seen nearly 27,000 deaths - putting Venezuela in second place among countries with most lethal violence.

RECOMMENDED

During the19 years, the governments of Nicolas Maduro and Hugo Chavez never addressed the issue. Whether, President Maduro will be able to bring down the crime rate in the next six years is yet to be seen.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row