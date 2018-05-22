WORLD
2 MIN READ
Malaysia's Najib Razak testifies in court
Former Malaysian leader Najib Razak's statement in court is just the first step in unraveling a scandal with so many unanswered questions.
Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak leaves after giving a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya, Malaysia on May 22, 2018. / Reuters
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
May 22, 2018

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak has appeared before the country's anti-corruption commission over a case involving billions of dollars missing from one of the country’s state funds. 

In a matter of just a fortnight, Najib Razak went from being the seemingly untouchable leader of Malaysia to the centre of one of the world's largest financial scandals.

While the former leader gave his side of the story to the 1MDB financial scandal, the man who headed the first investigation but was later taken off the case gave his side.  

"During the investigation, we were faced with tremendous pressure. Our witnesses went missing, I myself was threatened to be fired, asked to retire early and transferred to the training department," Shukri Abdull, chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said.

TRT World ’s Alican Ayanlar reports from Putrajaya.

SOURCE:TRT World
