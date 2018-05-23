North Korea is preparing to dismantle its Punggye-ri nuclear test site and has allowed South Korean journalists to join the small group of foreign media set to witness the event, South Korea's unification ministry said on Wednesday.

The dismantling of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site is expected to happen on Thursday or Friday, depending on weather.

North Korea had earlier refused to allow South Korean journalists into the country, raising worries about the prospect for recently improving ties.

Their exclusion followed Pyongyang cutting off high-level contact with Seoul to protest joint US-South Korean military exercises.

Invited members of foreign media said North Korean authorities told them the weather was "too bad for travel" to the Punggye-ri site but they might in fact be awaiting the South Korean reporters, citing a forecast that shows improving weather.

South Korea welcomes decision

Seoul's unification ministry said North Korea accepted the list of eight South Koreans to attend via a cross-border communication channel.

"Our government welcomes that our media get to participate in the event and hope that with the dismantlement of Punggye-ri as a start, the complete de-nuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula takes place as soon as possible through the US-North Korea summit and dialogue at various levels," it said.