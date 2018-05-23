On Sunday, the four remaining candidates for the July 1 Mexican presidential elections gathered to duel in Tijuana in the second to last debate of the campaign.

While current front runner, leftist candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador – commonly referred to as AMLO – is credited with a sizeable lead in recent opinion polls, it would still be premature to herald him as the likely future president. AMLO is riding a populist wave and is viewed by many as an outside alternative to established political forces.

After two unsuccessful bids, AMLO boasted confidently that his time had come. Yet, he only clumsily deflected the regular attacks of his two main opponents, be it on the security front from Jose Antonio Meade of the incumbent PRI party, or on his questionable economic successes as mayor of Mexico City from the PAN party candidate, Ricardo Anaya, who has managed to gather support from both the centre-left and the right-wing of Mexican politics.

Anaya now clearly appears to be AMLO’s strongest rival and both recent events and the structure of the electoral system in Mexico could play in his favour. Indeed, the recent defection of the fifth candidate to the race, Margarita Zavala, the wife of former President Felipe Calderon, reduces the scattering of votes of Anaya’s supporters. If Zavala is yet to endorse Anaya, her former husband was an historical figure of the PAN and her candidacy hampered Anaya’s chances.

Similarly, the fact that the next Mexican president will be decided in a single round ballot should encourage voters to concentrate their vote under Anaya’s name in the hope of preventing AMLO’s election. In a recent Reforma poll, 60 percent of respondents voiced that Anaya had the best chance to beat AMLO as opposed to 20 percent for Meade. Anaya’s recent signs of inclusiveness towards PRI voters is to be interpreted as part of an anti-AMLO coalition building strategy

On Sunday, both Meade and Anaya took regular jabs at AMLO. While the first debate had focused on issues of security and corruption plaguing the country, the second opus addressed mainly economic policies and the position towards the United States. The recent new wave of derogatory comments from the American President towards Mexican immigrants, and the country in general, were discussed at length with all candidates calling for an assertive posture towards the US.

Mexican foreign policy towards its northern neighbor has always been an important dimension of presidential campaigns in the country. The level of trade between both countries, its relative weight on the Mexican economy and the large emigrating population across the Rio Grande easily explain the focus on bilateral talks. But the never-ending renegotiation of the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and the personality of Donald Trump have only reinforced the centrality of the issue in the mind of Mexican voters.

Standing up to Trump has become a matter of national pride in Mexico and the decision from current president Pena Nieto (PRI) to invite Trump two years ago for an official visit during his campaign remains a hefty handicap for Jose Antonio Meade.