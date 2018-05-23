WORLD
Daesh's abandoned children turn up in Mosul orphanage
Many of the children were taken in after the militant group was defeated. This is a place where people who lost their whole families to Daesh raise those who were the children of Daesh militants.
The caregivers at this Mosul orphanage are helping children deal with the psychological impact of the war. / TRTWorld
Emre İrenEmre İren
May 23, 2018

Once the city where Daesh proclaimed its self-styled caliphate, Mosul now has a small orphanage working to rehabilitate the sons and daughters the militant group left behind.

TRT World'sSara Firth reports from Mosul orphanage that allowed cameras on its premises for the first time.

"As you watch those who were victims of Daesh caring and raising the children the group left behind, you see in ways small and big how Daesh has lost in every way possible to lose." she says. 

SOURCE:TRT World
