Europe and the United States remain deeply divided over how to proceed after Washington's exit from the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday after back-to-back meetings with two senior US officials.

Maas issued his sober assessment after a meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, saying the two officials had restated their known positions, but no new information emerged.

"I think we're still far away from a compromise," said Maas, who met earlier with John Bolton, US President Donald Trump's new security adviser, who is known for his hawkish views. "We're pursuing two completely different paths."

He said he hoped more concrete details might emerge about Washington's plans for Iran if a four-way meeting among Germany, Britain, France and the United States could be arranged.

Europe remains united

Maas said he told US officials that Europe remained "very, very united" in supporting a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran because it feared a proliferation of atomic weapons on its doorstep.

Trump pulled the United States out of the accord earlier this month, shrugging off appeals from Washington's European allies which argued that the deal had succeeded in curbing Tehran's nuclear programme in return for a lifting of sanctions.

Scrapping the deal would allow Iran to resume its nuclear programme and this would "massively jeopardise" Europe's security, Maas told reporters after what he called a frank but constructive meeting with Bolton.

"Europe is very, very united in its position on the nuclear accord with Iran, and that will not change ... We don't want a proliferation of nuclear weapons in our expanded neighbourhood," Maas said.