All eyes on fasting Mohamed Salah for Champions League final
The football's hottest star will have to balance getting the best performance for Liverpool's epic clash against Real Madrid while fasting in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Questions have arisen how will Mohamed Salah balance fasting with playing at his best in such a crucial game on May 26. / AP
By Giordano STOLLEY
May 24, 2018

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been a critical part of Liverpool's success this season. 

The Egyptian footballer has bagged 32 goals since joining Liverpool from Roma and has become a hero in his native Egypt.

However, over a week into Ramadan, questions have arisen as to how he will cope while fasting, especially as he is expected to be a key element in coach Juergen Klopp's plans for the Reds to defeat Real Madrid in the final of the UEFA Champions League in Kiev on Saturday (May 26).

TRT World's Simon MecGregor-Wood reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
