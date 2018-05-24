Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been a critical part of Liverpool's success this season.

The Egyptian footballer has bagged 32 goals since joining Liverpool from Roma and has become a hero in his native Egypt.

However, over a week into Ramadan, questions have arisen as to how he will cope while fasting, especially as he is expected to be a key element in coach Juergen Klopp's plans for the Reds to defeat Real Madrid in the final of the UEFA Champions League in Kiev on Saturday (May 26).