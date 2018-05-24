Turkey adopted a presidential system of governance after a referendum that took place on April 16, 2017.

The constitutional amendment package, approved by the Turkish nation last year with nearly 52 percent of the votes, consists of roughly 18 constitutional changes, including a presidential system.

The new system was supposed to be phased in by November 2019, following presidential and parliamentary elections on the same day. But the Turkish government has decided to go to the polls earlier than that, and the new system will enter into force with the June 24 elections.

Here are the differences between the old and the new systems:

Military interference ruled out

The main logic behind the changes is to curb the interference of the establishment to the elected government.

Turkey has witnessed seven major military interventions and several judiciary acts against the governments in the last six decades.

The Turkish military elites have forced four democratically elected governments from power since 1960, they court-martialled, imprisoned and even executed political figures including democratically elected prime ministers, intervening in civilian affairs.

Many Turkish politicians from both left and right wings expressed concerns about the military’s stance during their tenure, including the ones coming from a conservative background like current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is head of the governing AK Party.

During the AK Party period, by the help of the popular support it has, the influence of the military on politics was reduced gradually. With the new system, it's constitutionally guaranteed to prevent any possibility of military influence.

Erdogan previously brought the military chain of command under the authority of the Ministry of National Defence, which was once under the prime minister's and the president's command.

Under the new system, a performance of military service is no longer a requirement to be a parliamentary candidate.

For the first time in modern Turkish history, the military is subject to investigation by the civilian State Supervisory Council, a step that puts it on par with other executive branches.

The military courts are restricted to only disciplinary issues among military officers.

The jurisdiction of these courts which was defined very broadly beforehand will be transferred to civil courts.

The two slots for military judges on the 17-seat Constitutional Court will be eliminated. The court now has 15 judges and all are civilians.

Three of the judges on the court will be appointed by the parliament, and the remaining 12 seats will be appointed by the president as before.

Martial law is also abolished for it was abused by the military elite in the past to return to military rule, a symbolic but meaningful repeal.

Not only will the military's ability to interfere be reined in on June 24, the office of prime minister – the executive branch’s second powerful seat – will also be scrapped.

Premier’s office is abolished

The power of Turkey’s executive branch has been shared between a head of state and a head of government.

These two leaders from time to time have contradicted each other, which was seen as a cause of conflict and instability by some politicians.

Suleyman Demirel and Turgut Ozal – former premiers subsequently elevated to the presidency like Erdogan – both advocated a presidential system in Turkey with similar causes.

But neither had enough power to develop a proposal and pass it in the parliament.

With the new changes, the president is becoming head of government as well as head of state, absorbing all authorities and responsibilities of the prime minister.