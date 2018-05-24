Nigeria's military has committed war crimes and crimes against humanity including torture, rape and killing civilians during its fight against Boko Haram, global rights watchdog Amnesty International said in its report on Thursday.

The crimes were perpetrated for years and have continued despite a presidential inquiry established last August whose findings have not been made public, said the rights body.

In a statement, the Nigerian military described Amnesty's findings as "a false report on fictitious rape incidents in IDP (internally displaced person) camps in the North East region of Nigeria."

A presidency statement said Amnesty's report lacks credibility.

TRT World's Adesewa Josh says the Nigerian government shouldn't dismiss the report.

'They betrayed us'

The 89-page report is based on hundreds of interviews and is replete with accounts of sexual violence, torched villages and other abuses.

"The soldiers, they betrayed us, they said that we should come out of from our villages," said a woman whose name was given as Yakura in the report.

"They said it would be safer and that they would give us a secure place to stay. But when we came, they betrayed us. They detained our husbands and then they raped us women," said Yakura, who fled Andara village, Borno state, in December 2016.

Nigeria has waged a nine-year war against Boko Haram and its now more powerful offshoot, Daesh West Africa.