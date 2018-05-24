The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning about an impending heatwave that will sweep across India and neighbouring Pakistan in the next few days, offering no respite from already soaring temperatures. Temperatures may rise up to 48 degrees Celsius in some places while the heatwave is expected to continue until Sunday, May 27.

This resurgence of heat has recently claimed the lives of at least 65 people in Karachi, Pakistan, according to the Associated Press. Rising mercury levels coinciding with power cuts and Ramadan, when many Muslims avoid eating or drinking water, will continue to put millions of residents at risk for illnesses such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

In India, the core heatwave zone spreads over Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana and parts of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

Last year, about 222 Indians died because of the heat, the government says, down from 1,111 in 2016 and 2,040 the year before.