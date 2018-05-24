WORLD
2 MIN READ
Lebanon's Hariri gets new term as PM, set to form his third Lebanese govt
Sunni leader Saad al Hariri is set to form his third Lebanese government after being designated prime minister by President Michel Aoun on Thursday.
Lebanon's Hariri gets new term as PM, set to form his third Lebanese govt
A handout picture provided by the Lebanese photo agency Dalati and Nohra on May 24, 2018, shows Lebanese President Michel Aoun (L) speaking with Prime Minister Saad al Hariri during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, east of the capital Beirut. / AFP
Emre İrenEmre İren
May 24, 2018

Lebanese lawmakers designated Prime Minister Saad al Hariri for a third term in office on Thursday, less than three weeks after elections that saw his movement lose ground in parliament.

"The head of state summoned prime minister Saad al Hariri and tasked him with forming a government," said a statement posted on social media by the office of President Michel Aoun.

The presidency made the announcement after Hariri was endorsed by enough members of parliament.

Hariri, 48, is now expected to start consultations to form a coalition government.

RECOMMENDED

His Future movement lost a third of its seats on May 6, when Lebanon held its first legislative election in nine years and voters reinforced the weight of the Shia group Hezbollah and its allies.

Lebanon's unique sectarian power-sharing arrangements provide for parliament to be split equally between Christians and Muslims and stipulate that the president be Maronite, the premier Sunni and the speaker Shia.

Speaker Nabih Berri, who has held the position since 1992, was given a new term on Wednesday.

Hariri has been prime minister since December 2016 and served his first term from 2009 to 2011.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide