Turkey's Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned a decision by the top court in Greece granting asylum to ex-Turkish soldier Suleyman Ozkaynakci, who Ankara accuses of involvement in the 2016 coup bid.

The Greek Council of State, the highest administrative court in the country, "in defiance of the rules of international law, granted asylum to putschist Suleyman Ozkaynakci," said the ministry in a statement.

"It has been thereby reaffirmed by the international community that Greece is a country, which protects and shelters the putschists. We strongly condemn this decision that deeply offends the conscience of the Turkish nation," the statement added.

"We hope that the Greek judiciary will refrain from repeating the same mistakes by taking similar biased decisions in the future," it said.

Ozkaynakci's asylum request had been accepted in December 2017 by an asylum commission in Greece, but later the Greek government raised an objection to it.

He was released briefly after being granted asylum but was arrested again after the government raised an objection to the asylum.

The Greek Council of State evaluated the government’s objection last month and ordered the release of Ozkaynakci under strict control until the results of asylum applications of all eight Turkish coup plotters come out.