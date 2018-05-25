At least seven people were killed and around 20 others injured late Thursday in a car bomb attack in the centre of Benghazi in eastern Libya, a local security official said.

The bomb exploded close to the Tibesti hotel on a busy road where many people go to celebrate during the month of Ramadan, the official said, adding that the victims were civilians.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack but the Libyan official blamed the assault on "terrorist sleeper cells who want to send a message that Benghazi is not safe."

No more details on the bombing were immediately available. Eight cars parked on the street lined with shops were destroyed.

Unrest in Benghazi