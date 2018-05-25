The Netherlands and Australia on Friday moved towards launching legal action against Russia, accusing Moscow of being behind the 2014 shooting down of flight MH17 over war-torn eastern Ukraine.

Russia immediately denied any responsibility.

It came a day after international investigators concluded that the Russian-made BUK missile, which tore apart the Malaysian Boeing 777 in mid-air on July 17, 2014, came from a Russian military brigade in Kursk.

The two countries "hold Russia responsible for its part in the downing" of the Malaysia Airlines flight that killed all the 298 people and crew, the Dutch government said in a statement.

They may now move towards submitting the complex dossier to an international judge or organisation, it added.

Karen Middleton joins TRT World explaining why the two countries want Russia held legally responsible.

Moscow denies charges

Russia swiftly denied any responsibility, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov saying the Netherlands had provided "no facts" to support the findings and was merely speculating "to achieve their own political goals."

Lavrov said he had been informed by a Dutch minister that "they have practically no doubt that the BUK [missile] came from Russia. I asked him about facts proving these claims. He did not give me any facts."

Most of the dead were Dutch, but there were 17 nationalities including Australians on board.

"The downing of flight MH17 caused unimaginable suffering," said Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok a day after the latest findings from the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

Moscow urged to accept responsibility

"On the basis of the JIT's conclusions, the Netherlands and Australia are now convinced that Russia is responsible for the deployment of the BUK installation that was used to down MH17," he added.

The Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said there is a link between the Russian army, and the missile that destroyed the aircraft.

"... We have been part of the joint investigation team for almost four years now, and we will continue to pursue this matter to obtain justice for the victims and the families of those who are still grieving over the loss of their loved ones," she added.

The US, the EU and NATO also urged Moscow to accept responsibility for the disaster.

Russia should "fully cooperate with all efforts to establish accountability," said the EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini in a statement.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has responded to the accusations made by the investigation team saying, "To acknowledge what is written there [in the Dutch report] we need to fully participate in the investigation."

"But in any case we will treat it with attention and respect. And we will examine the report."