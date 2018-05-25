Located in the heart of south-central Asia, Afghanistan is widely considered to be one of the world’s poorest nations. It also has the unfortunate reputation as a country with a high-degree of political instability – a nation where millions upon millions of refugees have originated from over the past few decades.

Oddly, the last few years several nations around the world have begun to categorise Afghanistan as a ‘safe country’. Courts in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Germany have declared that individuals from Afghanistan are no longer in danger and should be returned to their homeland.

This has been formalised through the inking of a repatriation agreement between Turkey and Afghanistan signed in early April 2018. Since this agreement was finalised, more than 7,000 individuals have been returned to Afghanistan with many more undoubtedly in the pipeline.

These actions raise the obvious question – is Afghanistan really safe enough for people to return?

During a recent trip to Kabul to meet with various international organizations, national civil society bodies and local NGOs, there was one key element that permeated every one of my discussions i.e. the overwhelming feeling that Afghanistan is still not suitable, nor ready, for refugees to return.

Whether it was talking to international organisations about the severe challenges that returnees face when accessing the Tazkira (national ID card), to returnee internally displaced persons (IDPs) discussing how IS (Daesh) or the Taliban now occupies their villages – these problems are both complex and multi-faceted.

From these discussions alone, it was blindingly obvious that the security and political situation in Afghanistan means that refugees cannot be guaranteed a safe place to return to.

It’s important to highlight that it’s not just European nations that are mobilising resources for the return of Afghans, but it’s some of Afghanistan’s closest neighbors as well.

In the first five months of 2018 alone, an astonishing 284,000 Afghans have returned from Iran. While it’s difficult to ascertain exactly how many were forcibly deported, how many decided to “spontaneously return” (and I use that term very loosely), and how many were coerced due to hostile living conditions, the fact remains that these figures are huge.

Amazingly—despite more than a quarter of a million people having returned—almost no international media outlets have touched upon this issue in any meaningful manner.

In fact, a simple Google search, a very rudimentary litmus test of determining media coverage in 2018, yielded reports and statements that are exclusively from civil society or NGOs.

By comparison, when looking at the number of officially registered refugees that have returned to Afghanistan from Iran in 2018 as determined by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), there are a grand total of 836 people.