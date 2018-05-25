US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong-un could still go ahead, a day after his cancellation of a high-stakes summit scheduled in Singapore.

"We're going to see what happens," Trump told reporters at the White House, after welcoming Pyongyang's latest statement on the talks as "very good news."

"It could even be the 12th," he said in a reference to the original June 12 date set for the meeting in Singapore.

"We're talking to them now," Trump said of the North. "They very much want to do it. We'd like to do it. We'll see what happens."

"Everybody plays games," said Trump, who often boasts about his own negotiating tactics and skill.

Earlier on Friday in a tweet, he had called the North's reaction to his letter cancelling the summit "warm and productive."

That was far different from his letter on Thursday to the North's leader blaming "tremendous anger and open hostility" by Pyongyang for the US withdrawal.

On Friday, US Defense Secretary James Mattis said the summit may still take place if diplomats can pull it off.

"We have got some, possibly some good news on the Korea summit, where it may, if our diplomats can pull it off, may have it back on," Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon before a meeting with the Danish defence minister.