WORLD
1 MIN READ
Climate change poses threat to coffee quality in Guatemala
Scientists say climate change is posing a growing threat to the amount and the quality of the coffee grown in Guatemala, where farmers must strive to adapt to the lack of rainfall.
Climate change poses threat to coffee quality in Guatemala
In this May 22, 2014 photo, harvested coffee beans are stored at a coffee plantation in Ciudad Vieja, Guatemala. The region’s thousands of coffee farmers grow the smooth-flavoured, aromatic Arabica beans enjoyed by coffee lovers around the world. / AP
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
May 25, 2018

Guatemala is one of the most famous coffee producers in the world. 

But scientists say climate change is posing a growing threat to the amount – and the quality – of the coffee it grows.  

Smaller farms are among the most vulnerable. To better adapt to the lack of rain fall, coffee producers have to diversify their production by planting new varieties along with shade tress to try and lower the temperature. 

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan visited a family-run farm outside Guatemala City, and they say this is not enough to counteract the effects of climate change on their crops.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide