Liverpool will attempt to end Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid's recent dominance in the Champions League when the sides meet in Saturday's final in Kiev, with Reds manager Jurgen Klopp insisting experience is not everything.

The goals of Mohamed Salah have helped the English side reach their first final in 11 years, but this has been a golden era in Europe for Real.

The Spanish giants are targeting their fourth Champions League title in five years and their third in a row in the game, which kicks off at 1845 GMT.

The last team to win three in a row was Bayern Munich over 40 years ago.

None of Klopp's players have appeared in a Champions League final before.

"Experience is important. I'm pretty sure that in the seconds before the game Real will be more confident than we are, but that's not important because the game doesn't end in that moment, it only starts," said Klopp, who lost the 2013 final with Borussia Dortmund.

Real's way ahead

Real's 12 European Cup wins puts them way ahead of the rest, but Liverpool have lifted the trophy five times, most recently in 2005, against AC Milan in Istanbul.

The Reds have also enjoyed a memorable continental campaign, scoring a tournament record 46 goals and beating Manchester City and Roma en route to the Ukrainian capital.

Zidane's side have beaten Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Bayern – this season's French, Italian and German champions – in the knockout rounds, but Klopp still believes his team can upset the odds at the Olympic Stadium.

"You analyse Real Madrid playing in other games against other teams and you think 'wow, they are really strong', but they never played us.

"We are Liverpool and we are not just a good team. This club has in its DNA that we can really go for the big things. Nobody expected us to be here but we are here because we are Liverpool."

Salah's potential

Klopp agreed that his job in the build-up has mainly involved taking the pressure off his players, and that meant playing down suggestions that this was Salah's chance to break up Lionel Messi and Ronaldo's grip on the Ballon d'Or.