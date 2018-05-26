The United States warned Syria on Friday it would take “firm and appropriate measures” in response to ceasefire violations, saying it was concerned about reports of an impending military operation in a de-escalation zone in the country’s southwest.

Washington also cautioned Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad against broadening the conflict.

“As a guarantor of this de-escalation area with Russia and Jordan, the United States will take firm and appropriate measures in response to Assad regime violations,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement late on Friday.

A war monitor, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, reported on Wednesday that Syrian regime forces fresh from their victory this week against a Daesh pocket in south Damascus were moving into the southern province of Daraa.

TRT World'sOubai Shahbandar has more details from Gaziantep on the Turkish-Syrian border.

Leaflets