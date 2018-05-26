ROME — Exactly 80 days ago, Italians went to the polls, throwing up a fractured mandate with no party winning enough numbers to form the government. The country is now edging closer to installing a new government, but in a green corner in the heart of Rome, the prospective new government's promises as articulated in a 'contract' drawn up by coalition partners the Five Star Movement and the League, would appear to any observer a little anachronistic.

Paolo and Romario Pino are originally from Ecuador and have been in Italy for over a decade. They have come to pick up their 4-year-old daughters at Celio Azzurro, a self-described 'intercultural' nursery school located in a green area next to an ancient Roman chariot-racing stadium. Sixty children come here from all over the city, and their parents are from all sorts of different backgrounds: Brasilian, Romanian, Peruvian and Italian.

Newborns of immigrant parents aren't entitled to receive Italian citizenship, according to the country's laws. Prior to the March elections, parliamentarians debated a law that would have allowed more than 800,000 of such children to become Italian citizens. But anti-migrant rhetoric soon dominated the election campaign, and the bill was shelved.

The proposed 'government contract' undersigned by the leaders of the two populist forces charged with forming a government – Luigi di Maio for the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and Matteo Salvini for the anti-migrant League – promises, among other things, to help struggling families by waiving primary school fees. It states the government would do so “for Italian families.”

Human rights groups such as the Association for Juridical Studies on Immigration have already criticised such language as against the Italian constitution – which guarantees equality – as well as a host of European and international norms, pointing out that 55 percent of foreigners residing in Italy are long-term residents. Similar language pops up in the chapter concerning the so-called 'basic income', one of the Five Star Movement's flagship campaign promises. Touted as a ‘universal income’, as proposed it is a de-facto unemployment subsidy that promises citizens who can prove they are looking for work 780 euros a month.

“We knew that a government led by the Five Star and Salvini, especially by Salvini, would not benefit foreigners,” Paolo, 31, who has been working for cleaning companies since his arrival in Italy, says before his daughter Lavinia comes asking to be taken home, in a distinctly Roman accent. “We work and contribute to the country's growth, so it upsets me to hear these things.”

Out of the impasse

On March 23, Italian President Sergio Mattarella granted Giuseppe Conte, a little-known lawyer and professor who did not run in the elections, the mandate to form a government after weeks of negotiations led to an agreement between the Five Star Movement and the League.

The two parties came out as winners in an election that ended in a hung Parliament, leaving the Five Star Movement as the single largest party with 32 percent of the vote, but not enough to govern alone. A centre-right coalition put together by Italy’s ever-returning former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi won 37 percent of the vote. The League, which was part of that coalition, surpassed the latter's party in the polls, gaining an unprecedented 17 percent. It was strongly criticised for its anti-migrant, anti-Islam rhetoric during the election campaign.

Leaders of the two parties, which together represent half of the Italian electorate, agreed to a coalition on the condition that neither Salvini nor Di Maio would claim the post of prime minister. Instead, they are slated to be assigned influential ministries. These are tipped to be the Interior Ministry for Salvini, which would allow him to oversee migration policies, and the Ministry of Work and Economic Development for Di Maio, to reassure his base of economically marginalised voters.

Conte, an unknown figure to any Italian until a few days ago, had been nominated Public Administration minister as part of the of the Five Star Movement's pre-announced government team. In interviews leading to the vote, he was heard stating he had never voted for the Movement, founded nearly a decade ago by comedian Beppe Grillo.

The union between Salvini and Di Maio caused rattles in the EU and the financial markets, as well as within the country's industrial elite. The parties' eurosceptic stance – largely toned down during elections – resurfaced in the 57-page contract.

For instance, the contract calls for renegotiating Europe's deficit rules, which require Italy to keep its public deficit under three percent. Matteo Salvini, whose allies outside Italy include France's nationalist leader Marine Le Pen and former White House strategist Steve Bannon, has repeatedly talked about a government that would “put Italians first.” Bannon himself, on a recent visit to Italy, hailed the new prospective government as the future leader of the populist, anti-establishment movement in Europe.

The parties are currently working on nominating their ministers, whose final list will have to be approved by the president of the republic. Controversies are ongoing over Salvini and Di Maio's preference for a eurosceptic at the economy ministry.