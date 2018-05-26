LIVE TV
Champions League final in pictures
Real Madrid won the epic clash 3-1 against Liverpool to claim their fourth Champions League title in five years, with Gareth Bale scoring twice.
Real Madrid celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final 3-1 against Liverpool in Kiev. / Reuters
By
Giordano STOLLEY
May 26, 2018
SOURCE:
TRTWorld and agencies
