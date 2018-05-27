Liverpool’s Egypt forward Mohamed Salah is doubtful for next month’s World Cup after suffering a shoulder injury in Saturday’s 3-1 Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid, his club manager Juergen Klopp has said.

Salah, who scored 44 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season, left the field in tears in the 31st minute after falling heavily under a challenge by Real captain Sergio Ramos.

The Egyptian tried to continue after receiving treatment on the pitch but was forced to leave the game. However, Egypt’s FA said on Twitter that Salah had sprained shoulder ligaments and they were optimistic he would be fit for the World Cup.

Egypt’s Youth and Sports Minister Khaled Abd El-aziz said on his Facebook page: “It is expected Salah will need 2 weeks for treatment. He will stay in Liverpool and will have there the rehab period then will join the Egyptian team camp in Italy.

He added that Salah would be in Egypt’s final World Cup squad which will be announced on June 4.

Klopp earlier told a post-match news conference: “It’s a serious injury, a really serious injury. He is in the hospital for an X-ray. It’s either the collarbone or the shoulder itself. It doesn’t look good, that’s it.

“We lost a very important player, like probably Egypt lost for the World Cup a very important player. I still hope it’s not like this,” he said.

Salah’s performances this term, following his move from AS Roma, have made him Liverpool’s top performer and a national hero.