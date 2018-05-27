WORLD
Four Russian military personnel killed in Syria’s Deir Ezzor — ministry
The fighting erupted after several groups of rebels attacked an artillery battery of the Syrian regime. Forty-three rebels are also killed, Russian defence ministry says.
Two Russian military advisers died on the spot, Russian defence ministry says. / Reuters
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
May 27, 2018

Four Russian military personnel were killed in fighting in eastern Syria’s Deir Ezzor province, Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, citing the Russian Defence Ministry. 

The fighting erupted after several groups of rebels attacked an artillery battery of the Syrian regime forces, the ministry said. 

Two Russian military advisers who directed the fire of the Syrian regime's battery were killed on the spot. 

Five other personnel were injured and taken to a Russian military hospital. Two of them died from their wounds. 

The ministry said that 43 rebels had been killed in the same fighting, Interfax reported.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
