Cristiano Ronaldo said he regretted taking the attention away from Real Madrid's third consecutive Champions League crown after hinting the 3-1 final victory over Liverpool was his last game but reiterated that he is not happy with the club.

The Portugal forward had told television network beIN Sports after the historic win in Kiev "in the next few days I'll give an answer to the fans who have always been by my side. It was beautiful to be at Real Madrid."

Spanish newspaper Marca reported that Real's players, especially captain Sergio Ramos, admonished the Portuguese for his sensational comments on the pitch of the NSC Olympic Stadium while his teammates celebrated.

"I spoke when I shouldn't have done but something is going to happen. It wasn't the right time, but I was honest," Ronaldo told reporters before boarding the Real bus.

"In a week I'll say something because the fans have always supported me and are in my heart. I don't speak much, but when I speak, I speak," he added.

"Obviously I have something to say, but it wasn't the right time, although I don't regret it, because I was honest. I've kept putting up with this but then I couldn't control myself."

Ronaldo caused a stir last year a few days after Real beat Juventus 4-1 in the final when Portuguese newspaper A Bola reported that the forward wanted to leave Madrid as he was not happy with how he had been treated by the Spanish club.

Ronaldo's desire for a new contract was believed to be behind last year's stories and he has still not signed a new deal at Real.

"Money not the problem"