Gulf Coast residents should "take this storm seriously", the National Weather Service said early on Sunday, as Subtropical Storm Alberto drove north, threatening heavy rains and winds to the southern coastal states.

Florida, Alabama and Mississippi declared states of emergency on Saturday as the storm threatened up to 12 inches of rain over the Memorial Day weekend, as well as tidal surges and damaging winds, according to Patrick Burke of the weather service's Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

"This is jogging more to the east and will hit the Florida panhandle," Burke said. "We're talking eight to 12 inches of rain this weekend, and storm surges on the Gulf Coast."

"It's heavy rainfall on the entire coast," he said.

The first named Atlantic storm of 2018 is expected to intensify and bring wind speeds of up to 40 kilometres per hour to the Gulf Coast when it approaches over the holiday on Monday, he said.