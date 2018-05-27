Egyptian authorities have detained prominent opposition leader Hazim Abdelazim, three security sources told Reuters on Sunday, the latest development in what rights groups say is a campaign to silence government critics.

Egypt has in recent weeks arrested several prominent activists in a crackdown on critics that followed small protests against hikes in metro fares.

Abdelazim was arrested at his home in Cairo late on Saturday night on suspicion of publishing false news and inciting against the state, one source said.

Once a deputy telecoms minister under ousted President Hosni Mubarak, Abdelazim was later heavily involved with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi's 2014 election campaign where he chaired the youth committee.

He later described the experience on his Twitter profile as his "biggest sin."