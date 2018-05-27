WORLD
3 MIN READ
Germany's far-right supporters outnumbered by protesters in Berlin
Around 20,000 counter-protesters outnumbered 5,000 people who turned out in support of the far-right AfD party in the German capital Berlin.
Germany's far-right supporters outnumbered by protesters in Berlin
Supporters of the anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD) hold German flags during a protest in Berlin, Germany on May 27, 2018. / Reuters
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
May 27, 2018

Some 5,000 supporters of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) marched through Berlin on Sunday, but they were heavily outnumbered by anti-AfD demonstrations, including one from the city's club scene which blasted techno music across the capital.

The AfD's anti-immigration, anti-European Union and anti-Muslim messages helped it become the third-largest party in the German Bundestag in last September's vote but it has had little impact on parliamentary debate since then.

The AfD demonstrators, bussed in from around Germany, marched from Berlin's main station, down the banks of the Spree river to the Brandenburg Gate near the German parliament.

But there were around 20,000 anti-AfD protesters  according to police estimates – most of them younger people, highlighting the divisions that have emerged in Germany since the 2015 refugee crisis.

"Our children, our country, our future: that is why we are here and we are the only party with this programme," AfD leader Alexander Gauland, speaking to supporters at a rally near the Brandenburg Gate, where the march ended.

The party, founded as an anti-EU party in 2013, reinvented itself with an anti-immigration stance after Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to open the Germany's borders to more than a million refugees in 2015.

RECOMMENDED

The AfD supporters, mostly older, waved German and AfD flags and carried placards demanding "Democracy not Merkelatorship."

Berliners responded with at least 13 registered counter-demonstrations. These included one by the city's club scene, which put on a techno music party, aiming to "Bass the AfD away" with music blasting from speakers on 20 public address trucks.

"We want to be loud enough to drown out the racist speeches," an activist named Rosa told RBB public television. The thudding techno beat echoed across the city centre on Sunday afternoon.

Another group of anti-AfD protesters were on a boat on the Spree river holding up placards saying "You stink!"

The AfD is now the largest opposition party following the deal between Merkel's conservatives and the Social Democrats to renew their grand coalition.

As a result, the AfD has a host of powerful committee chairmanships, but has so far failed to capitalise on them.

Sunday's protests were broadly peaceful, with only one minor injury reported amid a heavy police presence. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide