Trump tweets that summit with Kim Jong-un "will happen"
President Donald Trump said on Sunday a US team was in North Korea to plan a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, raising expectations that the on-off-on meeting would indeed take place.
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on May 26, 2018. / AFP
Emre İrenEmre İren
May 27, 2018

US President Donald Trump sees "brilliant potential" in North Korea, he tweeted on Sunday, continuing an upbeat tone about a planned summit with the North's leader Kim Jong-un.

"I truly believe North Korea has brilliant potential and will be a great economic and financial Nation one day. Kim Jong Un agrees with me on this. It will happen!," said Trump, who on Thursday had cancelled his June 12 meeting with Kim in Singapore, before reversing course within 24 hours.

He confirmed that a team from the United States had arrived in North Korea "to make arrangements for the summit."

Earlier on Sunday, the US State Department said an American delegation was holding talks with North Korean officials at the Panmunjom border truce village between North and South Korea.

The talks come a day after Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a surprise meeting in Panmunjon aimed at salvaging the June 12 summit after Trump announced he was pulling out.

SOURCE:AFP
