Egypt's Mohamed Salah is "confident" of being fit for the World Cup despite suffering a shoulder injury in Liverpool's Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid.

Salah was forced off in tears during the first half of the 3-1 loss in Kiev on Saturday, sparking fears he wouldn't make it to next month's World Cup.

The 25-year-old sustained the problem when he was dragged awkwardly to the turf following a challenge with Sergio Ramos, leading some to claim the Madrid defender had deliberately tried to injure Liverpool's star forward.

Speaking after the final, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had described the injury as "serious" amid fears Salah had suffered a dislocated shoulder.

That would have ruled him out of Egypt's first appearance in the World Cup since 1990.

Salah was pictured with his shoulder in a sling when he got off Liverpool's plane at John Lennon Airport on Sunday.

But it now appears there is a good chance Salah will be able to join his country for the tournament in Russia.

"It was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter. Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in Russia to make you all proud," Salah wrote on his official Twitter account on Sunday.

"Your love and support will give me the strength I need."

Egypt's team doctor Mohamed Abou El-Ela said in a statement that, according to information from Liverpool's medical staff, Salah has sustained only ligament damage.

And, just as Salah tweeted his fitness update, fresh reports in Egypt claimed he had only suffered a strain in the shoulder ligaments and is expected to be back in action in three weeks.

Unbelievable season

Salah's injury played a major role in Liverpool's failure to win a sixth European Cup.