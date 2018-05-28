WORLD
Turkey and Qatar to donate $1 million to Yemen
Under the deal, Aden's Al Sadaka Hospital in Yemen will be renovated and food will be distributed to around 50,000 people in need.
The Turkish Red Crescent has been providing humanitarian assistance in Yemen for the last decade. But this is the first time it and its Qatari counterparts have agreed to work together in the country. / TRTWorld
Emre İrenEmre İren
May 28, 2018

A third of the people living in Yemen need humanitarian assistance. 

According to UN figures, there are 22 million people in Yemen who are in need of urgent assistance. 17 million people need food security; 8 million people suffer from famine and poverty.

At a high-level meeting in Geneva in April, the UN estimated nearly three billion dollars is needed to help those who are suffering.

The war there has been continuing for several years - and as TRT World'sYasin Eken reports, NGOs are doing what they can to help the many in need.

SOURCE:TRT World
