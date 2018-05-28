WORLD
2 MIN READ
US-Iran relations remain strained
Relations between Iran and the US have never recovered from the aftermath of the Islamic revolution when more than 50 Americans were held hostage in the US embassy for 444 days.
US-Iran relations remain strained
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani speaks during an extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Turkey May 18, 2018. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
May 28, 2018

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week threatened Iran with the "strongest sanctions in history" if the country's leadership did not change the course of its foreign and domestic policy.

It came weeks after the United States pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Iran. 

Relations between Iran and the US have never recovered from the aftermath of the Islamic revolution during which more than 50 Americans were held hostage in the US embassy for 444 days in 1979.

But strained relations between the two countries is nothing new. 

RECOMMENDED

The Bush administration had the same approach as current US President Donald Trump.

However, Barack Obama came to the presidency with a new approach. His overtures towards Tehran culminated in the nuclear deal.

TRT World's Jon Brain explains the countries' history.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide