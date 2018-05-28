The Russian State Library’s Center of Eastern Literature has the largest collection of Ottoman-era books and other printed materials in the Turkish language in Europe and Russia, totalling around 35,000, according to a library official.

The centre's director, Marina Melanyina, told Anadolu Agency the pearl of the collection was an assembly of first-print Turkish books.

"A total of 13,000 items are modern Turkish books, magazines, newspapers and other printed materials, items of the Republic of Turkey, as we call them."

“The rest of the collection are items in the old Ottoman language, and among them is a collection of first-printed books issued by Ibrahim Muteferrika Printing House; we have 16 of the 17 first prints [of this collection]," Melanyina said.

Books have been added to the collection since 1828 when the foreign ministry of the then-Russian Empire transferred to the library its collection of Turkish books when it received them as a gift from the then-Ottoman Embassy.

Starting from then, the collection continued to grow, thanks to several more such exchanges, purchases and donations.

"After the Republic of Turkey and the USSR were formed, an exchange of books took place on a regular basis between our library and the Turkish Historical and Linguistic Societies," Melanyina said.

“Presently, the Center of the Eastern Literature co-operates with the Turkish Embassy and the Ministry of Culture of Turkey."