POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Cricket Australia says will co-operate in match-fixing investigation
Cricket Australia says it is unaware of evidence linking their players to match-fixing but promised full investigation, if necessary.
Cricket Australia says will co-operate in match-fixing investigation
James Sutherland, chief executive of Cricket Australia, speaks during a media conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. / AP
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
May 28, 2018

Cricket Australia said it wasn't aware of any "credible evidence" linking two of its players to match-fixing after a TV sting was aired by news channel Al Jazeera.

CA chief James Sutherland urged the Qatari broadcaster to hand over its footage to the International Cricket Council following Sunday's documentary and pledged a full investigation if necessary.

"Although not having been provided an opportunity to view the documentary or any raw footage, our long-standing position on these matters is that credible claims will be treated very seriously and fully investigated," Sutherland said in a statement.

"Cricket Australia will continue to fully co-operate with the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit in its review of the matter. Neither the ICC or Cricket Australia is aware of any credible evidence linking Australian players to corruption in the game."

TheAl Jazeera programme claimed pitches were doctored to achieve desired results at Galle International Stadium, where Australia lost all their 20 wickets and were beaten by Sri Lanka inside three days in 2016.

Al Jazeera also made match-fixing allegations against England in their innings defeat to India in Chennai, which England captain Joe Root described as "outrageous."

The documentary made reference to the 2016 Test between Australia and Sri Lanka, where it claimed criminals had placed money on the game not ending in a draw before it was wrapped up on the third day.

RECOMMENDED

ICC is aware

The names of the Australian players were bleeped out by Al Jazeera and the period of play under suspicion was also not revealed.

The ICC have confirmed they were aware of the allegations.

Sutherland said CA and the ICC both adopted a "zero-tolerance approach against anyone trying to compromise the integrity of the game."

"We urge Al Jazeera to provide all un-edited materials and any other evidence to the ICC investigation team, so, if appropriate, a full and thorough investigation can be conducted," he said.

Sri Lanka Cricket on Sunday suspended a player and a groundsman who, according to Al Jazeera, allegedly agreed to tamper with the pitch to alter the result of an upcoming Test against England.

Sri Lankan police have announced an investigation into the claims.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide