Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was discharged from a West Bank hospital on Monday, ending a week-long stay that drew new attention to the 83-year-old's long history of health problems and his refusal to name a deputy or successor.

Wearing a dark suit and speaking in a steady voice, Abbas said he would quickly return to work and thanked supporters around the world for checking in on him while he was in the hospital.

"Thank God I'm discharged from the hospital today in full health, and will return back to work from tomorrow," Abbas said.

But he hinted that the heavy work load and stress of the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital had affected his health.

"If the Jerusalem issue put me in the hospital, I want to leave while Jerusalem is our capital," he told reporters in a brief statement.

The Palestinians strongly objected to the US decision on Jerusalem, and the subsequent move of the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem this month. The Palestinians believe the US move undercuts their claim to Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state, and Abbas has since frozen ties with the Americans.

The United States has denied prejudicing the final status of Jerusalem. But the standoff with the Palestinians has complicated US plans to unveil a proposal for Mideast peace. US officials have not said when the plan will be unveiled.

Abbas' history of health problems

Abbas was hospitalised last weekend with a fever, just days after undergoing ear surgery. Palestinian officials said he had pneumonia and was on a respirator, receiving antibiotics intravenously. Abbas allies insisted he was in good health, but day after day he remained hospitalised, and on Sunday, plans to release him were abruptly pushed back.

Abbas, a long-time smoker with weight problems, has a long history of health issues, ranging from heart trouble to a bout with prostate cancer a decade ago.