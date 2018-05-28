In Nigeria, a national day of mourning is being observed on Monday by the Joint Nigeria Crisis Action Committee and is being held the day before Nigeria's Democracy Day.

Hundreds have been killed in continuing violence between farmers and nomadic Fulani herdsmen since violence broke out in 2011 over shrinking resources.

Fighting between herdsmen and farmers escalated in January and the lives of 21 other people were also taken when a group attacked a church in April, as Catholics took to the streets calling for an end to the spiral of violence.