POLITICS
3 MIN READ
London mosque now accepts bitcoin donations for Ramadan
Shacklewell Lane Mosque in Dalston, east London, says it is one of a handful to accept cryptocurrencies out of hundreds in the city.
London mosque now accepts bitcoin donations for Ramadan
Representation of the Bitcoin virtual currency standing on the PC motherboard is seen in this illustration picture, on February 3, 2018. / Reuters
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
May 28, 2018

Looking for a new way to give money to charity as part of Ramadan? A mosque in Britain's capital is willing to receive your donation – in bitcoin.

The Shacklewell Lane Mosque in Dalston, east London, has decided to accept bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in a bid to widen its donor base and cut down on currency conversion fees, mosque leaders said.

"For a donor that already has a bitcoin or an ethereum account, the effort of converting cryptocurrency into say British pounds or dollars can be quite burdensome. The mosque effectively takes the burden on themselves," said blockchain consultant Lukasz Musial, who helped the mosque set up the technology.

"For the donor, it's just the click of a button to transfer to an account provided by the charity. From the mosque's perspective, it opens a new stream of donations coming from all over the world," Musial said.

RECOMMENDED

Egypt's Grand Mufti, the nation's top Sunni Muslim official, said this year bitcoin was not permitted according to Islamic law, Egyptian media reported, but Shacklewell imam Abdalla Adeyemi defended the mosque's decision.

"Bitcoin is like any other currency. It's ... accepted by a group of people .... We ourselves are not trading. We are not involved ... we are a charity," Adeyemi told Reuters.

The mosque says it is one of a handful to accept cryptocurrencies out of hundreds in London and its move is yielding results. It says it is on track to double its donations this year to more than $13,300 (£10,000).

Muslims with the means are religiously obliged to give alms, often calculated based on Islamic texts as being 2.5 percent of their wealth, and many do so during the holy month, a time when Muslim charities are most active. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians via ICRC in last exchange under truce deal