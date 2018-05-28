WORLD
4 MIN READ
EU foreign ministers seek to keep Iran nuclear deal alive
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini says member states were co-ordinating efforts "to protect the economic investments of European businesses that have legitimately invested and engaged in Iran."
EU foreign ministers seek to keep Iran nuclear deal alive
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini take part in meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Brussels, Belgium, May 15, 2018. / Reuters
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
May 28, 2018

The European Union is seeking to shield the bloc's strategic and economic interests in Iran in the wake of the US withdrawal from the international nuclear deal, as the EU foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, insisted on Monday that the unity of the member states was unquestioned.

Mogherini said after a meeting of EU foreign ministers that the member states were intensely co-ordinating their efforts "to protect the economic investments of European businesses that have legitimately invested and engaged in Iran" over the past three years since the nuclear deal was agreed.

Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz, however, said Poland opposes any EU actions that would weaken US sanctions.

The US pulled out of the pact earlier this month, and wants to impose tough sanctions on Iran, which also might also have an impact on some European companies doing business with Tehran.

European powers say they are committed to keep working together to save the deal because they believe it is the best way to keep Tehran from developing a nuclear bomb.

Mogherini insisted the EU was not motivated by business profits in trying to keep the deal alive.

"For us, this is not about an economic interest. It is about a security interest," she said.

Mogherini also downplayed reports of friction between Poland and the rest of the EU over how to deal with US President Donald Trump and his hard line stance toward Tehran.

RECOMMENDED

Mogherini contended that the EU as a whole also shared some of Trump's concerns when it came to Iran's role in the Middle East and its ballistic missile programme.

Overall though, she said, "the first concern we share is one related to the possibility for Iran to develop a nuclear weapon" and sticking to the nuclear deal was the best way to prevent that.

Poland's Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said if European companies operating in Iran were to suffer losses, a mechanism needed to be found to compensate them. He also said encouraging the continued operation of European companies in Iran could weaken US sanctions, and this could become be a big problem.

He said that those "states that tie their security to United States security" shared views similar to Poland's given their interest in preserving their trans-Atlantic relationship.

Last week, the EU's executive Commission announced that it would start revising a so-called blocking regulation that was drawn up in 1996 in response to the fallout from US sanctions on Cuba, and on Libya and Iran.

The measure has never been used, but in essence it bans companies from respecting American sanctions where those sanctions might damage EU interests, notably trade and the movement of capital.

For the blocking regulation to be used now, it would have to be updated to include US nuclear-related sanctions against Iran. This would take time and runs the risk that any one of the 28 EU member countries could block the move.

The EU is also ready to allow the European Investment Bank to help companies invest in Iran. On top of that, the EU's energy commissioner is heading to Tehran for talks on boosting energy co-operation.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians via ICRC in last exchange under truce deal