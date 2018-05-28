Russia said on Monday only Syrian regime forces should be on the country's southern border with Jordan and Israel, after Washington warned of "firm measures" over truce violations in the region.

Rebels control stretches of southwest Syria, bordering the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, while Syrian regime forces and allied Iran-backed militias hold nearby territory.

The United States has voiced concern about reports of an impending Syrian regime offensive in a "de-escalation zone" in the southwest, warning Damascus it would respond to breaches.

"Of course, the withdrawal of all non-Syrian forces must be carried out on a mutual basis, this should be a two-way street," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference on Monday.

"The result of this work which should continue and is continuing should be a situation when representatives of the Syrian Arab Republic's army stand at Syria's border with Israel," he said.

Jordan said on Monday it was discussing south Syria with Washington and Moscow, and all three agreed on the need to preserve the ceasefire, which reduced violence since they brokered it last year.

Israel has raised the alarm about Iran's expanding clout in the seven-year conflict, calling on Monday for its arch-foe to be denied any military presence in Syria. Washington has also demanded Tehran withdraw all forces under its command from Syria.

"We believe that there is no place for any Iranian military presence, anywhere in Syria," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his parliamentary faction on Monday.