Conservative former president Alvaro Uribe, who opposed the FARC peace deal, exerts a powerful influence on voters in Colombia, but the left was still able to achieve a record score in Sunday's first round of the presidential election, in which turnout was sharply higher than usual.

Here are five factors that could influence the June 17 runoff between Uribe-backed conservative Ivan Duque and leftist Gustavo Petro. The winner succeeds Juan Manuel Santos, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate who leaves office in August.

1. The power of Uribe

Duque garnered 39.14 percent of the vote on Sunday, making him the top vote-getter but still short of an outright win.

His success is based in part on the popularity of his mentor, the former president and now senator Alvaro Uribe.

The vote "again shows the importance of Uribismo," said analyst Andres Macias of the Externado University.

It was the third time that Uribe, who waged an all-out war against the FARC as president from 2002 to 2010, has found himself at the center of a presidential race.

In 2010, Uribe backed Santos, his former defense minister, to succeed him as president. After Santos won the presidency, the two men had a bitter falling out and in 2014 Uribe threw his support to Oscar Ivan Zuluaga, who lost to Santos in a runoff.

Now, Uribe is championing Duque's presidential bid, and appears on the brink of reclaiming power through his new protege.

2. Alliances will be crucial

Alliances will play a key role in the second round.

Duque ran with conservative former minister Marta Lucia Ramirez as his vice presidential candidate, with the support of evangelical Christians as well as the far-right.

On Sunday night, he appeared to extend a hand to the former center-right vice president German Vargas Lleras, who came fourth with just 7.2 percent of the vote, and whose party is the third largest in Congress.

Petro, who came in second with 25.08 percent of the vote, hopes he can draw on support from divided centrists when he faces off against Duque.

But neither the ex-mayor of Medellin, Sergio Fajardo (third with 23.7 percent), nor former peace negotiator Humberto de la Calle (2.06 percent) have come out to support him.

Petro may also be able to lure votes from the 47 percent of the electorate that did not turn out in the first round. Typically, participation increases in the second round. The turnout in the first round was an already high 53 percent.

"The alliance that Duque will very soon be seeking will be with Vargas Lleras, while Fajardo and De la Calle will be difficult to convince," said political analyst Sebastian Bitar of Andes University.