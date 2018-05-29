CULTURE
BTS first K-pop band to top Billboard album charts
The South Korean boy band BTS' album sold 135,000 units last week, making it the first K-pop group to reach No 1 on the Billboard top 200.
BTS performs "Fake Love" at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. / AP
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
May 29, 2018

The South Korean boy band BTS is now the first K-pop group to reach No 1 on the Billboard top 200. 

Love Yourself: Tear sold 135,000 units for the week ending May 24, as tallied by Nielsen Music.  

According to Billboard, Love Yourself: Tear is also the first primarily foreign-language album to top the charts since Il Divo's Ancora in 2006.

The seven-member group, also known as the Bangtan Boys, has a devoted core of fans known as "the army" and its appeal has been likened to Beatlemania in the 1960s. 

BTS is at the heart of a global trend known as "Hallyu," or "Korean Wave." 

Their albums include Dark & Wild and 2 Kool 4 Skool.

SOURCE:AP
