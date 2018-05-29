Diplomacy accelerated on Tuesday ahead of a potential summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as a team of American diplomats involved in preparatory discussions left a Seoul hotel, possibly to continue talks with their North Korean counterparts.

Meanwhile, in Beijing, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that senior North Korean official Kim Yong-chol planned to head to the United States, potentially for more talks to set up the summit over the future of North Korea's nuclear weapons programme.

He would be the most senior North Korean official to visit the United States in 18 years.

It's possible the trip could be a reciprocal visit after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Pyongyang, North Korea's capital, twice in recent weeks for meetings with Kim Jong-un, after which he said there was a "shared understanding" between the two sides about what they hope to achieve in the summit. It remains unclear whom Kim Yong-chol would meet in the United States if he goes.

South Korean media also reported that a North Korean delegation arrived in Singapore on Monday night for likely summit preparations with US officials.

Seoul did not confirm reports that the North Korean officials were headed by Kim Chang-son, Kim Jong-un's close associate, and that his American counterpart would likely be White House deputy chief of staff for operations Joe Hagin.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry said Washington and Pyongyang were engaging in "working-level" talks to arrange the possible summit, but said it couldn't confirm specifics.

Ministry spokesman Noh Kyu-duk also did not say whether Seoul knew of any US plans regarding Kim Yong-chol's possible visit, such as whether he and Pompeo have plans to meet.

Yonhap said Kim Yong-chol's name was on the passenger list for a flight on Wednesday from Beijing to New York. It earlier reported that he was heading straight to Washington, but later said he changed his flight to New York.

South Korean officials couldn't immediately confirm the report. Kim was seen in the Beijing airport on Tuesday by Associated Press Television.

Melinda Nucifora has more for TRT World.

Kim is a former military intelligence chief and now a vice chairman of the North Korean ruling party's central committee tasked with inter-Korean relations.

A visit to the United States would be the highest-level North Korean official visit since 2000, when late National Defense Commission First Vice Chairman Jo Myong-rok visited Washington, South Korea's Unification Ministry said.

In South Korea, it wasn't immediately clear whether the American officials, including Sung Kim, the US ambassador to Manila, were heading to the Korean village of Panmunjom, which straddles the border inside the demilitarised zone, where they met North Korean officials on Sunday.

Sung Kim is a former US ambassador to South Korea and was a top negotiator with North Korea in past nuclear talks.