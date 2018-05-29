The head of Italy's central bank sent a thinly veiled warning to the country's anti-establishment parties on Tuesday, saying any moves to weaken the country's public finances could undermine confidence and unwind years of economic reform.

Ignazio Visco made the comments to the bank's annual meeting as the eurozone's third-largest economy faces months of political turmoil.

It is headed for snap elections, where its role in the European Union and eurozone is set to be the main issue.

"We must press on with the reform agenda," Visco said as investors dumped Italian bonds, sending short-term borrowing costs soaring, and sold the euro and Italian stocks.

Italy's two anti-establishment parties, the League and Five Star Movement, tried and failed to form a government after inconclusive March elections. They promise to ramp up public spending, seek changes to EU fiscal rules and roll back pension and labour reforms.

Visco said the Italian economy was finally recovering and its state finances improving after years of hardship, and that increasing the budget deficit was not the answer.