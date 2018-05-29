The United Nations called on Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to provide information about women's rights activists arrested ahead of the lifting of a ban on women driving that is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's reform programme.

The UN human rights office said the government should ensure the women and other campaigners in custody have due process.

The crackdown on women's rights activists, just weeks before a much-hyped lifting of the ban has revived doubts about Prince Mohammed's approach to reforms in the kingdom.

Nearly a dozen prominent activists, mostly women who for years urged reforms that are now being implemented, were arrested this month, drawing a rare expression of concern from the UN human rights office on Tuesday.

Six women and three men are known to remain in custody facing very serious allegations that "could lead to draconian sentences," UN human rights spokeswoman Liz Throssell told a Geneva briefing.